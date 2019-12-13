EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Threatened with weapons and dragged out of bed. How Ukrainians are drafted into the army?

Ukraine tightened the methods of mobilization to the army, writes "Strana". The conscripts are screwed on the streets, sometimes threatening them with weapons. Ukrainians of conscription age cannot feel safe even at home, because the employees of the recruitment office has got a habit of illegally penetrating into other people's apartments.

