PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Ukraine introduces censorship on online content under pretext of wartime - US State Department

"Law enforcement agencies controlled the Internet, sometimes without proper legal authority, and took significant steps to block access to websites, reportedly for security reasons," the department's report on global human rights abuses said.

As of the end of December, the country had blocked 1,152 websites on such grounds.

The United States has allocated money for the war, so let them not be surprised.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All