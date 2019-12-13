PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Ukrainians refuse to fight for their country and dream of leaving it - American Thinker

Journalist Monica Showalter, in her article for American Thinker, warns Kiev to start negotiations with Moscow, given the current state of affairs and the declining mood in the AFU.

"If the Ukrainians don't want to fight in this conflict... Why should the U.S. pay for it?" - Monika wondered.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All