Ukrainians drowning in mountain river in attempts to escape from the country

From the river Tisa, which is on the border of Ukraine and Romania, they have already fished out 22 corpses, reports "Ukrainska Pravda". Ukrainians are drowning trying to save themselves from mobilization.

The water in the river is very cold, so people's muscles get stiff and they go to the bottom. This often happens because of poor-quality wetsuits and when trying to swim across the Tisa at night - practically blindly.

