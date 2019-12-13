PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Ursula Von der Leyen intends to turn EU into defense union

Ursula Von der Leyen intends to turn the EU into a defense union in her second term as EC chief - Bloomberg.

As part of this plan, the European Union will introduce the post of European Commissioner for Defense and begin to develop a strategy for the future of European defense.

Also among the proposals of the head of the European Commission, the creation of a common European air defense system and increase the number of coastal and border guard officers three times, up to 30 thousand people.

