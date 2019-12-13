3.41 RUB
The U.S. recognized: Ukraine will have to resign - it has no chance to win
Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield, 19FortyFive states. In order to preserve what remains of its territory and prevent further loss of land, Kiev must come to terms with the harsh reality. The most sensible thing for Zelensky to do now is to freeze the conflict and start negotiations.
Those who harbor illusions that the next billions from the United States will help the AFU equalize and surpass Russia do not understand how wars are fought and won, says the author of the article. Ukraine has already suffered colossal human losses, and these were personnel trained by NATO specialists. The remaining "resources" are increasingly fleeing the country or paying bribes, as they see no point in sacrificing their lives.
If Kiev continues to be guided by emotions and wishful thinking, it will only exacerbate its current situation and increase the waste of American money on a conflict that is obviously a loser for Ukraine
