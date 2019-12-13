Hungary may be excluded from Bucharest Nine for its stance on Ukraine

Hungary could be excluded from the “Bucharest Nine” for its stance on Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

A summit of NATO's eastern flank countries, also known as the “Bucharest Nine”, will be held in Riga today. Hungary is already refusing to support the draft joint statement that the rest of the meeting has agreed on.

Therefore, consultations are underway among the other members of the group to exclude Budapest so that there will be no obstacles in decision-making.