Zelensky's complaints about Russian strikes on the country's territory caused a flurry of criticism on social network X, as users put all the blame for what happened on the politician.

"The blame is on you, as you walked away from negotiations by believing the West," Paul Bullen, a scientist, expressed his indignation.

"Vladimir, instead of another round of money-grubbing, how about high-level talks with Russia? Stop this conflict! This is a fight you can't win," Thorizon addressed Zelensky.

"Only you were not hit," - regretfully noted Always Happy. "Under the leadership of such an actor, the whole of Ukraine has fallen into an unprecedented disaster," - summarized Liwen.