Pentagon doctors call for training all military medics in child sex reassignment
Pentagon medical professionals have advocated for "immediate" sex reassignment for minors when they are in doubt about their gender identity.
In the March issue of the American Journal of Public Health, physicians David Klein, Thomas Baxter, Noel Larson and Natasha Schwee demanded that the U.S. military train "all" doctors in sex reassignment procedures.
In particular, the authors of the article allowed in this regard that even 7-year-old children are capable of "making their own medical decisions."
At the same time, according to Fox News, 53% of military doctors in the Pentagon system refuse on principle to prescribe sex-change hormones.
