3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Zelensky called a defeated clown after his boorishness to the Pope
Zelensky was called a defeated clown after his boorishness to the Pope. This statement was made by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on air of his TV program "With Maduro +". He cited the words of Pope Francis that in the conflict in Ukraine the losing side should accept defeat and start negotiations. Maduro emphasized that Venezuela stands in solidarity with the head of the Catholic Church and supports his proposal that Ukraine should raise the white flag.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All