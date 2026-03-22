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Trump Announces that Washington Halts strikes on Iran for Five Days
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump's optimistic statement: The war in the Middle East could enter a pause. The White House chief announced that Washington would halt strikes on Iran for five days. This was the result of two days of "very good and productive conversations between the American and Iranian sides."
Iranian media, citing a source, claim that Tehran has not contacted the U.S. directly or through intermediaries.