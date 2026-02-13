Next week, negotiations concerning Ukraine's future will resume, this time in Geneva. In light of this, Donald Trump has called on Kiev to take more proactive steps, emphasizing that the current moment presents a genuine opportunity for peace—one that must not be allowed to slip away. The leader of the White House made it clear that the initiative must come from Ukraine's leadership.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"Zelensky will have to start acting. Russia is eager to reach an agreement; Zelensky will have to begin taking action. Otherwise, he will miss an excellent opportunity. He must act."

Just on the eve of these statements, Zelensky voiced in an interview with Politico that Americans are demanding readiness for compromise not from Moscow, but from Kiev. According to him, upcoming presidential elections threaten to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, increasingly both in the West and within Ukraine itself, there is talk that the elections will be held as early as May, alongside a referendum on ceding part of Donbas under Russian control. Judging by the constructive tone of official statements, there is a leaning toward supporting peace, with Europeans also showing a desire to see diplomacy succeed.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

"There will be no peace without Europeans. You can negotiate without European involvement, but it will not lead to peace. For this reason, I have decided to establish a direct channel of communication with Russia."