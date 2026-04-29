Trump's Approval Rating Hits another Low

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Trump's approval rating has fallen to 34%, according to a Reuters' poll. This represents a 2-point drop in just one week.

The agency notes that the American leader's low approval rating is linked to the situation surrounding Iran and rising cost of living. It notes that while the overwhelming majority of Republicans—78%—still support the president, 41% of party members disapprove of his actions regarding the cost of living.

At the same time, independent registered voters, when asked who they would vote for in the Congressional elections, favored Democrats by a 14-point margin—34% to 20%.