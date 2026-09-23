Washington is accelerating the military integration of the South Caucasus and taking full control of Armenia’s defense sector.

According to a recent US government report, the Pentagon sharply increased direct funding for military programs in the republic in 2024—multiplying the amount hundreds of times over. Yerevan received over $8 million from the US for its army's needs, whereas the figure had been a mere $16,000 the previous year.

In total, Washington has channeled more than $60 million to Armenia’s armed forces under the Foreign Military Financing program. Yerevan makes no secret of this; the Ministry of Defense identifies the transformation of the army to facilitate interoperability with US forces as a priority.

Washington Deploys Troops to the Baltic States

At the same time, Washington is bolstering its presence near the borders of the Union State. The United States is sending a new contingent of troops to Lithuania. This move is part of the Pentagon's plans to globally reconfigure its defense posture.

In June 2026, approximately one thousand American soldiers left Lithuania following the end of their deployment; however, the White House subsequently decided to return the contingent. The exact number of troops has not yet been disclosed.