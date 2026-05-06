US Troops Arrive at Orzysz Training Ground to Participate in Amber Shock 26 Exercise

Members of the US Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment have arrived at the Polish army training ground in Orzysz, near the border with the Kaliningrad region. This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Defense. American units have joined forces with a NATO multinational battalion battle group for joint training as part of Exercise Amber Shock 26. A total of 3,500 personnel are participating. The troops will perform tactical and fire control missions and several hundred pieces of military equipment are involved.