1. An Oil Slick of Up to 400 Square Kilometers Forms in the Strait of Hormuz After U.S. Strikes

In the Strait of Hormuz an oil spot of up to 400 sq km formed after strikes of the United States.

An oil spot of an area of up to 400 sq km formed in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz after strikes of the United States on several tankers. This TASS reports with a reference to the magazine Der Spiegel, which disposes of information from satellite pictures and data of the ecological organization Greenpeace.

By the information of the organization, on 9 September the area of the polluted water area constituted about 200 sq km. A day later it increased already approximately to 400 sq km. A source of the pollution, as Der Spiegel writes, may be the tanker Riesco — a vessel of a length of 240 and a width of 42 m, going under the flag of Zimbabwe. As data of the portal Vesselfinder indicate, to which the publication refers, the last communication of the location of Riesco was fixed not far from that place from which now oil flows out into the sea. Since then a signal from the vessel has not arrived.

By communications of Greenpeace, the leak probably began in the evening or in the night toward 8 September. At this same time corresponding thermal anomalies were fixed. For now, as the magazine notes, the oil spot drifts in the open sea; however the situation may become critical if crude oil will be thrown onto the coast. A special unease with ecologists the risk of the hitting of oil to the Iranian coast causes, where wetland lands Rud-e Gaz and Rud-e Khara are located — a protected zone of an area of about 150 sq km. These territories serve as a habitat for fish, sea turtles, water snakes, and migratory birds.

On 8 September the Central Command of the Armed Forces of the United States (CENTCOM) reported that American military destroyed 5 Iranian oil tankers. By its data, attacks subjected tankers Kaviz, Charminar, Horizon 1, and Riesco that were in the Gulf of Oman, and also the vessel Derya near Kharg Island.

In the statement it is indicated that on 5 September American military destroyed 3 oil tankers of the Islamic Republic.