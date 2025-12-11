However, it seems that the entire narrative of the United States is shifting. Donald Trump has urged Zelensky to adopt a more realistic outlook on the conflict. According to him, the majority of Ukrainians desire a peaceful resolution, yet the absence of elections raises questions about the country's democratic legitimacy. Trump also criticized European leaders, who he says frequently obstruct the peace process. The politician mentioned that his previous discussions with European officials were conducted in quite harsh terms.

Donald Trump, former U.S. President:

"Leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—all of them very good leaders, my very good friends. We discussed Ukraine in rather sharp words. Let’s see what happens. I mean, we’re waiting for responses before moving forward. You know, we’re not spending any money on Ukraine. Mostly, we sell rockets and everything else NATO, and the alliance pays us. Then they distribute it, as they see fit. I think they mostly distribute it to Kiev. But we’re not spending money."

U.S. Approves Record Defense Budget