MINSK, September 19 — Fifteen trillion dollars lie underground: why Iraq cannot develop the extraction of mineral resources.

Iraq paid a high price for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The war in Iran has so far cost the United States $100 billion, while the losses incurred by Iraq have exceeded $140 billion, political observer Najm al-Rubai said in an exclusive interview for First Information.

According to him, some employees in the country have not received wages for 40–45 days. Iraq is an oil country that for now has nothing except the sale of oil, and after the shutdown of oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan the only main outlet is the Strait of Hormuz. “Iraq has suffered more than anyone because of the American-Israeli-Iranian war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Those in heaven and on earth know — even a child in the cradle knows — what state the country is in. Corrupt people sit in the Iraqi government who broke through there over 23 years, took places and entrenched themselves. But we pin our hopes on Ali al-Zaidi (prime minister of Iraq. — news.by note), who has begun a major campaign against them,” the political observer said.

For now the priority sector in Iraq is oil, but the state is also rich in other minerals; because of a crisis of leadership, however, the extractive industry is going through hard times.

Najm al-Rubai:

“You cannot imagine what is in Iraq — oil, gas, and five other kinds of raw material that have still not been developed, including sulfur, phosphates and silica. The value of the raw material in the first explored reserves exceeds $15 trillion. Specialists say that in lakes on our territory lie untold treasures. When the Euphrates began to dry up, traces of a civilization appeared where there may be major treasures. And this at a time when Iraqis are going hungry.”

In addition, 40 to 50 percent of the world’s aircraft use Iraqi airspace for transit. The modern port of Faw still does not operate at full capacity, although thanks to it there is an opportunity to move goods from Southeast Asia and India to Europe via Turkey in seven days. Previously that route took three to four months and was dangerous. “And that was abandoned at previous stages. We have everything, but we lack leadership, management and honor in the management of resources,” Najm al-Rubai said.