Unrest in France has continued for the sixth consecutive weekend, and this week was no exception. 150,000 people took to the streets to express their discontent over declining living standards and the authorities' encroachment on citizens' rights. There are reports of 112 mass marches taking place across the country.

Clashes with the police—who have been authorized to use force without restriction—broke out almost immediately after the protests began. 144 people have been detained. Tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets were used to disperse the demonstrators; meanwhile, even bystanders—people who had sought shelter in shops, arcades, or the metro—found themselves on the receiving end of police batons.

The protesters are demanding that the authorities address pressing issues: improving living standards and restoring order to the healthcare and education sectors. However, the official establishment in Paris appears deaf to these concerns. Its primary focus is the militarization of the country. As a clear demonstration of this, the French Ministry of Defense intends—for the first time—to organize visits to military bases, including nuclear deterrent facilities, for presidential candidates. The ministry believes this initiative will better prepare the country’s future leader for the responsibilities of the office.