1st Coalition of the Willing Maneuvers on Ukraine to Take Place in Poland in September
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Following a meeting in Paris, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced that the first "coalition of the willing" exercises involving French and British troops are scheduled for September and will take place on Polish soil, TASS reports.
"The first 'coalition of the willing' exercises, which will involve French and British troops, will take place in September in Poland," Tusk said at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info.