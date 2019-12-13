3.40 RUB
"Candles of Memory" lit around the world
The remembrance actions in honor of the great feat of the fallen soldiers are held worldwide. Thus, the orchestra of the New Philharmonic in Berlin played in memory of the victims of Operation "Barbarossa". After the concert, the activists released hundreds of balloons in the form of white doves, the symbols of peace, over the "Russian House".
The Russian-speaking residents of Lebanon also honored the memory of the fallen soldiers on the main promenade in Beirut by displaying the inscription "Normandy Lebanon Remembers" and the silhouette of the Yak-3 aircraft. The legendary Free French Air Forces, which fought alongside Soviet pilots against Nazi Germany were formed in Lebanon.
To mark the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the action "Candle of Memory" was held in Moscow. Lamps dedicated to the cities from where the first battalions went to war were lit by the hegumen of the Epiphany Cathedral at Yelokhovo, Moscow.
