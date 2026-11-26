According to a study, experts have deemed the state of Canada’s healthcare system unsatisfactory: every year, thousands of citizens die while waiting for surgery, diagnostic tests, or appointments with medical specialists. This information was reported by Mir24.

The Calgary-based think tank SecondStreet.org determined that 29,000 Canadians passed away in 2025–2026 without receiving timely medical care.

Nationwide, the number of deaths among those awaiting surgical procedures rose by 17.5%. Meanwhile, the number of deaths among those waiting for diagnostic tests fell by 2.8% compared to figures from 2024–2025.

Experts suggest that the actual numbers may be higher, as not all Canadian provinces track this data, and not all jurisdictions publish such information.

The researchers also noted significant regional disparities. In British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, the number of deaths among patients awaiting medical care decreased, whereas in Manitoba, it increased.

The Ontario Health Coalition has accused the authors of the report of "unjustifiably exaggerating" the scale of the problem.

According to representatives of the coalition, the statistics include inaccurate data. For instance, if a patient is scheduled for an MRI but dies in a car accident before the examination, they are still included on the list—even though there is no causal link between the delayed diagnostic procedure and the fatality in such a case, reports CTV News.