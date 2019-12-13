PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
2 million state employees will not receive salaries in case of suspension of aid from the West, Ukraine declares

Ukraine warns that 2 million public sector employees in the country will not receive their salaries if aid from the West is suspended. This is stated in the material of the Spanish newspaper El Pais, reports BelTA.

It is noted that the newspaper El Pais got access to the analysis of the Ukrainian government sent to allies.

According to the report, as early as in the first quarter of 2024, up to 2 million state employees may be left without wages, while up to 1 million people may be left without social payments.

Ukraine allocates most of its budget for defense, the authors of the article continue. In order to keep the state apparatus afloat, the country needs new financial injections and "needs an economic lifeline from its Western allies".

As the Financial Times reported earlier, citing Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliya Sviridenko, Kiev may delay the payment of salaries to teachers and civil servants if the West does not send Ukraine new aid. In addition, in the absence of such aid, there is a possibility that the payment of pensions and benefits to 10m Ukrainian pensioners may be delayed.

