35 Leaders Confirm Participation in the Board of Peace

It has been confirmed that 35 world leaders will participate in the Board of Peace. It is planned that on January 22 in Davos, Trump will hold a ceremony to announce the Charter and sign the founding documents of the Board of Peace.

Nearly 60 heads of state received invitations to join this international body. Belarus confirmed its participation alongside Azerbaijan, Hungary, Vietnam, Egypt, Albania, Argentina, and Israel.

Additionally, invitations were accepted by Kazakhstan, the UAE, Turkey, and Morocco. Russia and Canada are currently studying the question.

However, France, Britain, Italy, Norway, and Sweden declined, claiming that the organization does not align with the principles of the UN.