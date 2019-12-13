3.42 RUB
Talks between Moscow and Kiev expected in Brest Region on March 3
A meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is scheduled for March 3 in the Brest Region. Everything is ready for the second round of negotiations, our country's Foreign Ministry said yesterday. Just a few minutes ago, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed the readiness of the sides. The previous meeting was held on February 28 near Pripyat. No specific agreements were reached, but Moscow and Kiev said they were cautiously optimistic about further talks.
