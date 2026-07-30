An unprecedented surge in anti-Ukrainian sentiment has been recorded in Poland. A record number of Polish citizens now categorically oppose Ukraine's accession to the European Union – 40%.

A 15-point drop is the most significant shift, according to experts from the Warsaw-based Center for Public Opinion Research.

Only 9% of respondents now support Kyiv's immediate accession to the EU.

Polish society is rapidly sobering up and no longer wants to finance the ambitions of others at its own expense. The illusions of former brotherhood have been completely shattered by harsh economic reality.