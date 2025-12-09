530,000 People Forced to Leave Their Homes in Border Regions of Cambodia and Thailand

Around 530,000 individuals have been compelled to abandon their residences in the border areas of Cambodia and Thailand due to the escalation of the conflict between the two nations, according to authorities from both countries, as reported by TASS.

Thailand Launches Large-Scale Operations at the Cambodia Border

According to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, as of December 10, 37,100 families, or approximately 127,100 people, in six provinces have evacuated their homes. The latest reports from Thai military sources state that over 400,000 residents have been evacuated from border provinces.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces report that the number of Thai military personnel killed in clashes along the Cambodia border has risen to five, with 68 injured. Cambodian authorities, in turn, have reported the deaths of seven civilians and 20 injured individuals.