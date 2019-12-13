3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
54 people in 6 months - how UKSF killed unarmed Afghans
Today the whole truth about the United Kingdom Special Forces in Afghanistan has come out. They shot unarmed Afghans. This was reported by the BBC, which held a sensational investigation. Former servicemen told the channel that they witnessed the killing of unarmed people during night raids. Soldiers from one squad alone shot 54 people during a six-month deployment, the BBC reports. The country's Defence Ministry has already deemed the journalists' investigation dangerous for the soldiers.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All