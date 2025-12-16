8 EU Countries to Discuss Plans on Militarizing their Borders with Russia at Eastern Flank Summit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b89d118-8cc2-4062-9194-c31c7166524c/conversions/eefdd190-a2b8-46f7-9cbe-907d3bb01094-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b89d118-8cc2-4062-9194-c31c7166524c/conversions/eefdd190-a2b8-46f7-9cbe-907d3bb01094-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b89d118-8cc2-4062-9194-c31c7166524c/conversions/eefdd190-a2b8-46f7-9cbe-907d3bb01094-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b89d118-8cc2-4062-9194-c31c7166524c/conversions/eefdd190-a2b8-46f7-9cbe-907d3bb01094-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU Eastern Flank Summit is expected to begin soon in Helsinki. Leaders of eight countries (Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and Finland) will discuss plans to militarize the border with Russia.

The main goal of the meeting is to secure funding from Brussels. Part of the money will be used for air defense and counter-drone projects.