8 EU Countries to Discuss Plans on Militarizing their Borders with Russia at Eastern Flank Summit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The EU Eastern Flank Summit is expected to begin soon in Helsinki. Leaders of eight countries (Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and Finland) will discuss plans to militarize the border with Russia.
The main goal of the meeting is to secure funding from Brussels. Part of the money will be used for air defense and counter-drone projects.
According to Bloomberg, the E8 is trying to secure the funding before the next long-term EU budget comes into force in 2027.