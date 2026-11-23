Just two and a half months after Germany’s surrender, on 17 July 1945, the leaders of the victorious powers gathered in the Berlin suburb of Potsdam, in Cecilienhof Palace. The Big Three: Joseph Stalin, Harry Truman — the new President of the United States who had replaced Roosevelt — and Winston Churchill, who during the conference was replaced by Clement Attlee.

It was the last meeting of the wartime allies. It was here, in the silence of a German palace, that the fate of post-war Europe and of Germany itself was decided. The main task was to elaborate a common policy toward the defeated country. The Allies formulated the principles known as the four “Ds” — demilitarisation, denazification, democratisation and decartelisation.

The Nazi Party was to be completely destroyed. Its laws were repealed, and war criminals were to be brought to trial. Germany was to be fully disarmed, and its industry placed under control so as to exclude any revival of the military machine.

Borders were also redrawn. East Prussia with Königsberg passed under Soviet jurisdiction, and Poland’s western border was set along the Oder and Western Neisse rivers. The Potsdam Conference became a watershed. It legally sealed the collapse of Nazi Germany and created the framework of a new world order that, for all its contradictions, lasted for decades.

However, the Potsdam Conference was not perceived as a blessing by those Germans who found themselves in power. The division of the country into West and East, disarmament, the lack of independence in a number of decisions — the consequences of surrender were, of course, a humiliation for them. And this humiliation, it seems, still gives them no peace. They apparently wish to wash it away with blood. The only question is whose. In 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the Potsdam Agreement, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier recalled the consequences of 1945 with a certain regret.

“What was agreed in Potsdam established a division that for many decades characterised Germany and the confrontation between the blocs. For millions of people it meant that they would be expelled from their homes and forced to start all over again in a new country. For people in the territory occupied by the Soviets, as well as in Eastern Europe, it was not so much a new beginning as a situation in which they continued to be denied freedom and democracy. A deep rift ran through the foundation of the new world order that had just been established — a rift that the world would repair only about 45 years later,” said the Foreign Minister of the FRG (2013–2017) Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

At the same time he did not forget to mention historical responsibility. “Germany, which once destroyed order, must now be a committed champion of order. It must be more committed than other countries to seeking political settlements of conflicts and to preserving the structures that ensure peace,” noted Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In that case, it would probably have been right for Germany to think at least about neutrality. However, the Cold War redrew the map of interests with a speed that today seems almost indecent. Already on 6 May 1955 West Germany became a full member of NATO. But the decision was taken against the will of the people.

Konrad Adenauer, the first Chancellor of the FRG, admitted in his memoirs that the idea of a military contribution to European defence was highly unpopular among the German people. The Social Democrats and a significant part of society saw rearmament not as salvation but as an obstacle on the path to reunification. Adenauer chose otherwise. He deliberately rejected the option of a reunited and neutral state that Stalin had proposed in 1952 and insisted on Western integration. He adhered to the position that without America the defence of Europe against the Soviet Union was impossible.

The world’s attention was turned to Paris. After the establishment of the Western European Union, at a solemn session of the Atlantic Council of Ministers the Federal Republic was admitted to NATO as its 15th member. The wartime enemy became a peacetime friend. At the same hour the black-red-gold flag was raised in front of NATO headquarters in the presence of former German general Dr Speidel.

Germany did not simply join the Alliance. It was integrated into it as the missing element whose presence had been especially awaited. And yet less than ten years had passed since the end of the Second World War, and Germany was again ready to be used for military purposes against the Soviet Union — the country that had suffered the greatest human and material losses. In ten years it had not yet managed to recover. And the North Atlantic Alliance was once again ready to put German soldiers to the rifle. With time these processes in the West look even more cynical. That is why the Bundeswehr, born under a stigma in a country that was being disarmed, eventually became an inseparable part of a country that was armed to the teeth.

“Germany is already making a weighty contribution to our common security. Indeed, only yesterday the first German-Dutch corps assumed the role of tactical headquarters on NATO’s eastern flank for NATO ground forces in Estonia and Latvia. The new armoured brigade in Germany, permanently stationed in Lithuania, recently conducted its first large-scale combat exercises. German aircraft are indeed supporting the air policing of the Baltic states in order to ensure the security of our airspace. And at sea the German Navy plays an indispensable role in protecting critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea,” emphasised NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He also stated that Germany is a leader on the Ukrainian issue, the most resolute supporter in Europe committed to defending its freedom and preserving its sovereignty: “The command that coordinates security assistance and training for Ukraine is located in Wiesbaden, and you co-chair the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, uniting allies and partners to provide urgent military aid to Ukraine. We agree that we must continue to exert pressure on Russia. Even when its war against Ukraine ends, Russia will remain a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security. The global security environment is complex and unstable.”

Today, seventy years later, the Bundeswehr is experiencing its largest expansion since the Cold War. According to data as of mid-2026, the number of service personnel has reached 186–190 thousand. The budget has exceeded 108 billion euros.

The head of the German defence ministry, Pistorius, announced plans to bring the army to 260 thousand service personnel and 200 thousand reservists by 2035.

The procurements are impressive. F-35A aircraft to replace the Tornado, new Leopard 2, A8 tanks, Puma infantry fighting vehicles, Chinook heavy helicopters, the Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, IRIS-T and Patriot air-defence systems, and the Israeli missile-defence complex.

Just 20–30 km from the border with Belarus, since April 2025 the Bundeswehr’s 45th Panzer Brigade has been deploying — the first permanent formation of the German army outside the country since the end of the Second World War. By 2027 about 5 thousand German specialists will be stationed here, of whom only two hundred are civilians; the rest are military. The striking power will consist of 105 Leopard 2A8 tanks.

Why here? Lithuania is the narrow neck that connects the Baltic states with the rest of NATO territory. We are talking about the Suwałki Corridor. It is squeezed between Russia’s Kaliningrad Region in the west and Belarus in the east. In the event of conflict, control over this corridor determines whether the Alliance will be able to rapidly transfer reinforcements to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Or they will be cut off from the main NATO territory. But such preparation for alleged defence increasingly resembles a desire for revanche.

“Today the German 45th Panzer Brigade is quartered in Lithuania. The number of this formation is not simply figures in staff documents. It is symbolic that the 45th Infantry Division of the Wehrmacht, as part of Army Group Centre, at dawn on 22 June 1941 was the first to invade the territory of Belarus, stormed the Brest Fortress and burned our towns and villages. It suffered heavy losses in the battles near Moscow and on the Kursk Bulge and was almost completely destroyed in 1944 in Belarus, and its commander was taken prisoner. Today, 81 years later, a military formation with the same historical number once again stands at our western borders, this time under the guise of protecting NATO’s eastern flank,” noted Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Igor Sekreta.

The German brigade on the eastern flank marks NATO’s transition from rotational to permanent presence. Analytical documents of the Allied Joint Force Command in Brunssum state outright that the deployment reduces reaction time in the event of a crisis and strengthens deterrence through the permanent forward basing of combat-ready forces. But on the other hand, we see that this is an attempt to demonstrate to the Union State its readiness not only for defensive actions. This is also indicated by the speed and scale of the militarisation of Europe as a whole.

“We do indeed have a cooperation agreement with the United States of America. There is very, very close defence cooperation that meets our mutual interests. And of course we really want to become more independent, and yet we still intend to seek cooperation with the United States when it is in our interests. And the United States also seeks cooperation with us, and we welcome that,” said Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

Berlin’s rhetoric in 2026 leaves no doubt about its intentions. In April Defence Minister Boris Pistorius presented the first independent military strategy in the history of the FRG — a classified document, the main points of which apparently were voiced publicly. For the first time Russia was officially named “the main threat to the security of Germany and the Euro-Atlantic space”. This turn is backed not only by words but also by the concrete expectations of the allies. NATO has long spoken of the need for Germany to assume a leading role. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte states outright: “Germany is the driving force in our Alliance. We need your leadership and your decisive action.” Pistorius himself has repeatedly emphasised that NATO partners expect a leading role from Germany.

“For more than three years we have been purchasing more material assets. At the same time we are betting on an ever-greater number of innovations and on ever-new, again and again new procurement paths. We are building more infrastructure, more than ever before. And now we are returning to the Bundeswehr infrastructure that had previously been transferred. We are increasing the number of active service personnel, reservists and civilian personnel. Within NATO we are taking on more responsibility. This is noticeable and is recognised. We provide Ukraine with the greatest support, from which we ourselves also benefit, since we learn from the Ukrainians’ experience on the battlefield for our Bundeswehr,” declared German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

And this is no longer simply deterrence. German generals publicly speak of readiness to enter battle even this evening, and Luftwaffe commanders name Kaliningrad, the Kola Peninsula and the Black Sea as potential targets.

In April Germany for the first time officially enshrined Russia as the main threat in its military strategy. For the Union State this means one thing: on the western direction what is being formed is not simply military infrastructure but a full-fledged bridgehead saturated with troops, logistics and offensive capabilities. And the deeper Germany embeds itself in this role, the less space remains for the previous model of relations, and the higher the price of any mistake or provocation on the line of contact