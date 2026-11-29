Journalist Yuriy Butusov, who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has explained the ban introduced in Ukraine on publishing the consequences of strikes on critical infrastructure by the mass theft of funds allocated for the protection of energy facilities, TASS reports.

“Out of 900 million hryvnia allocated for the protection of energy in Kyiv Oblast, 800 million was stolen. There was not enough money left to protect the substations. But one decree was enough to make people stay silent about it,” Butusov said.

On 28 November Vladimir Zelensky by his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine banning the media from covering damage to critical infrastructure.