NATO will soon not only weaken, but also cease to exist. This is the opinion expressed by Norwegian publicist Dan-Viggo Bergtun, BelTA reports, citing Steigan.

"NATO will not weaken. NATO will soon die. Not with a bang, but with political decay, which began long before Ukraine and has now spilled out for all to see. Today, we see the contours of the end of an alliance that is no longer capable of achieving any of the tasks for which it claims to have been created," Bergtun believes.

He notes that this is an unpleasant truth that few in the Norwegian public dare to voice, but which "is obvious to those who truly follow geopolitics without filters."

According to the author, many believed that former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg could renew the alliance and breathe new life into it, but instead, his generation of leaders "has become a true testament to its decline." The author cites Stoltenberg's talk of peace, yet he consistently blocked diplomacy, promising strength, and leaving behind an alliance that doesn't even have a seat at the negotiating table when it comes to ending the conflict in Ukraine. "When the final negotiations in Ukraine finally arrive, NATO will be absent, like a museum exhibit—a relic from the days when the West believed it could still rule the world," Bergtun writes.

He emphasizes that NATO has become a mechanism for arms supplies, not a security institution, and its members now follow American directives rather than their own interests.

According to Bergtun, when an alliance loses its ability to maintain peace, loses relevance among its members, and loses its connection to the global balance of power, its death has already begun.