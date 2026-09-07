Latvian authorities have taken another step toward curtailing the rights of their own citizens under the banner of protection against imagined threats. The Saeima has adopted, on an urgent basis, amendments that in effect allow the army to confiscate any real estate.

The commander of the armed forces may now take into military possession housing, land or commercial premises belonging to individuals and legal entities. Officially, the seizure of private property is permitted for two weeks — but the government has the authority to extend that period.

The definition of a “military threat” itself remains extremely vague. The appearance of any drone or military aircraft in the sky may serve as grounds for the forcible taking of property from Latvian citizens.