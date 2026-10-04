This rally took place against the dispersal of protests by French schoolchildren. They reached for knowledge, and children are literally being pressed into the asphalt. The measures used, in their cruelty, match the principles for detaining serial killers and drug barons.

Teachers are calling for an end to cruelty in the streets and coming out in solidarity. Why did a teenagers’ request to repair classrooms and be allowed to study so enrage Macron? The column “Screenshot.”

A lesson in democracy

Teenagers demand a good education, and discipline is beaten into their heads. For a second week French police have been beating schoolchildren and students who come out to protest. It began with peaceful demonstrations and blockades of schools. After an attempt to suppress the protest with rubber batons and gas grenades, the zoomers began to answer in kind. What is happening already looks more like street fighting, with pogroms, arson and force against force. In essence, young people have been driven to despair. The image of the future has literally been stolen from them. Tomorrow has lost its certainty. Teenagers wanted attention, a discussion of the problems that trouble them and ways to solve them. Year after year the education budget is cut; schools lack teachers; classes are overcrowded and in a pitiful state. French democracy decided there was nothing to discuss with them and began to strike without restraint.

Manuel Bompard, a deputy in the French National Assembly: “The government has announced a budget cut that will again lead to reduced spending on national education. We have already faced cuts in teaching posts. At the start of this school year the unions conducted a study showing that every second state school lacks teachers, and almost two-thirds lack teaching staff; and we are going to cut the national-education budget still further. So this is what has to change. No cuts to the national-education budget — additional teachers are needed. Additional school psychologists and assistants are needed for our students with disabilities.”

French teenagers lose the image of the future

Young people say outright that they fear being left on the roadside of the labor market. Those fears have a basis. The French education system has been degrading by leaps and bounds. The OECD published data that caused a wide public resonance. Every three years, on the results of exams of 15-year-olds around the world, the PISA ranking is compiled. French pupils showed their worst results in 20 years. The data are discussed not only by parents. Investors and analysts study them to understand how the potential of the labor force will change in different countries. A country losing its personnel potential inevitably sags in knowledge-intensive sectors. And what is characteristic, the column says, is that schoolchildren in this situation are only the victims of opportunists. French politicians have stopped thinking and working for the long term; many are interested in a very concrete short-term task — how to be re-elected at the next vote. And if the law no longer allows a further term, the maximum profit must be extracted from the post. European analysts say as much.

Jan Kaspar, a researcher at the Center for European Studies at Collegium Matthiae Corvinus: “In France the protests were not horizontal, between left and right, but vertical — the people rose against the elite. Macron was able to suppress this movement, using the left and manipulating the ‘yellow vests.’ But it can revive at any moment. The problems are not solved. Then there was lockdown, that is, war. He said we must wage this war on the virus. Then there was Russia, which we had to fight, that is, Vladimir Putin. We are at war. He is very active in the ‘coalition of the willing.’ And in fact he handles this situation quite well. He is a very, very talented tactician and politician. But I think he thinks exclusively in short-term categories. He thinks about short-term or long-term prospects, but now that only a year remains, it is over. He has no strategy. He only manages the small levers he himself created in French politics.”

A budget crisis

The problem, it turned out, is much wider than France’s borders. Mass protests by high-school students have already spilled into Belgium; teachers have not stood aside. Together they oppose a new education reform that complicates university entry and leads to lower pay for teaching staff. Most such reforms across the European Union are dictated by cuts in budget funding. The trend touches absolutely every sphere of life. Practically all the countries of collective Europe have already crossed the barrier of public debt at 100 percent of GDP. In France the figure has approached 120 percent.

Olivier Blanchard, head of research at the International Monetary Fund from 2008 to 2015: “It will take a crisis to make people agree to spending cuts.”

A taste of revolution

The debt anchor and the financial crisis are pushing the French to decisive action. The day before, firefighters gathered in central Paris. They, like their children, demand that the authorities pay attention to existing problems. Feeding and providing for those same schoolchildren is becoming harder. Firefighters are demanding additional funding from the government and count on receiving €2 billion. Food production is in crisis too. Farmers complain of rising fuel costs and a tax burden that keeps their farms in permanent survival mode. They also tried to remind the authorities of themselves in their own manner and dumped manure on the tax-service building. Thus a quite natural pattern takes shape: the more Paris wants greatness on the world stage, the worse the French capital smells.