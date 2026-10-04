In France the government cannot cope with a series of problems in the education system. Instead of a dialogue about the shortage of teachers, an overloaded timetable and underfunded school buildings, the Élysée answered with harsh violence. Ordinary people are being beaten for disagreeing with Macron’s policy.

Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the faculty of international relations of Belarusian State University, named two causes of the protests. “The first is the pension reform, which Macron is, in principle, actively promoting.” The president, he said, has already made clear that on his last term he is ready to take unpopular decisions, so he has nothing to lose. “And the second is the underfunding of the entire social system, including the education system.” That means underfunded school buildings, a weak material base, overcrowded classes and schoolchildren shortchanged in their studies and in interim exams. It is this, in his assessment, that spilled into the present protests.

He added that among the large number of detainees there are also provocateurs, but he inclines to the view that most of the protest is tied to difficulties the government is now unable to handle.