The Old World, which for decades obediently sacrificed its economy for the interests of Washington, today has remained both without cheap resources and without financial stability. An economic dead end regularly grew into a harsh political crisis — Europeans have simply tired of paying for others’ adventures. Loudest this protest sounds in the locomotive of the European Union — in Berlin.

A convincing victory of the party Alternative for Germany at land elections in Saxony-Anhalt became a cause for sincere joy for American leader Donald Trump. The master of the White House stated that Germans have finally tired of completely horrible immigration rules and norms that so strongly harmed Germany. He also called to make the FRG great again, clearly referring to the slogan of his election campaign of 2016.

This jubilation of Trump draws him near not only to the Russian world but also to right forces of all Europe. Politicians today in opposition again received a most powerful impulse and a faith that the Old World can still be torn from the paws of liberal elites. Of the triumphal victory of the AfD and a hope of the salvation of the continent — in the rubric “Full Europe.”

A night of triumph risks becoming a real political tsunami for all Europe. Already several days the main theme in the Old World is a victory at regional elections of the party Alternative for Germany. To a description of this party in the West most often such adjectives as “ultra-right, right-radical, and right-populist” they add. They brand this political force for a harsh opposition not only of the ruling top of the FRG but also of Brussels. The AfD promises to deal with a migration crisis, to lift sanctions from Russia, one would like to believe also from Belarus, and also to make Germany great again.

Speaking of a cancellation of all sanctions against Russia, co-chairman of the party Alternative for Germany Tino Chrupalla noted: “I consider that sanctions in any form are senseless; first of all they inflicted a serious damage on the German economy itself.”

So to what then all these talks and promises? The occasion is an electoral bomb that exploded in the land Saxony-Anhalt. Alternative for Germany showed here the best result in its entire history, having smashed candidates of the ruling coalition. It received almost 44 percent of votes, which provided the right 39 mandates in an 83-seat regional parliament. In order single-handedly to take power in the region, the party lacked only three seats, which with it quite may share the party of Sahra Wagenknecht. All this became possible because finally inhabitants voted with a wallet and common sense. A victory of the right was provided by a growing irritation of Germans at a failed migration policy, a suffocating dearness, a paralysis of economic growth, and a distrust of ruling elites.

“People are simply worn out. We Germans now in general are worth nothing. Everything rolls to the devil. Take at least the system of health care: we pay more and more; from us they skin more and more both in the plan of taxes and in the plan of medical insurances. When you need to get onto an appointment to a doctor, one has to wait for months. So simply it can no longer continue. Therefore I think people hope that now everything will finally change,” an inhabitant of Germany shared.

Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, for whom a victory of the right became in essence a personal defeat, prefers not to notice obvious failures of his own political line. Instead of a recognition of mistakes that one more time habitually accused of everything Russia. It does not confuse him also that the general level of approval of the work of the government has lowered to a pitiful 10 percent. Merz pathosically assured the press that he will not retreat “a millimeter” from the present course on a defense of freedom from imaginary Russian threats and will continue to insist on a further multibillion support of Kyiv.

“I want to state extremely clearly. Two and a half thousand kilometers to the east of here this result of elections causes an especially large joy. This hardly can surprise anyone if one looks at all those who tried to contribute to such a result of elections and to help to achieve it. In this regard we perfectly understand with whom we have an affair,” Friedrich Merz stated.

However the rhetoric of the chancellor did not find support even with his own allies. Therefore as an advocate and intercessor for the honor of the government they had to release a political old-timer — Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the CSU Markus Söder. In an attempt to wound the victorious party he burst with rather specific arguments. Markus Söder tried to frighten voters, having stated that the right intend to deport those very migrants who today allegedly save Germany, working as nannies, workers, and doctors. Only of 2.5 million arrivals who simply sit on the neck of the state he for some reason was silent.

Markus Söder, chairman of the party CSU, Prime Minister of Bavaria:

“We all want to limit illegal migration. But how to be with those thousands of people who have arrived from different corners of the world, who live with us and daily work, who introduce an enormous contribution, laboring as caregivers, male nurses, doctors, and craftsmen? One thing I will tell you: their main candidate states that they will put all out, all these thousands.”

The reaction of European politicians to the German expression of will turned out very heterogeneous. Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini congratulated colleagues from the AfD with a historical triumph, having named this a victory of common sense. And his colleague by the cabinet, head of the MFA Antonio Tajani on the contrary hurried to express a deep concern at this “bad news.” Still more nervously they reacted in Warsaw. Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that in Poland of the result of a victory of the right in Germany “only idiots or traitors” can rejoice. To pronounce such words aloud he did not dare, but wrote of this on the network X.

In her habitual militant spirit also the chief Eurodiplomat Kaja Kallas expressed herself, despite that her direct competitor, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen a little earlier clearly stated that a golden rule of Brussels is not to comment national and regional elections.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy:

“Of course all member states of the European Union are democratic countries, therefore with us elections pass. But what really causes unease is that a threat in Europe really grows. At the same time political parties that are blind to this threat and state that we must not do anything with this, since this is not our care, now gain popularity. Therefore I fear that we may wake in a situation when we have done insufficiently in order to restrain threats and to protect ourselves.”

The key in these words is ourselves. European elites indeed have something to fear. As Bloomberg notes, a victory of Alternative for Germany is not simply a local success of German right, but an obvious and frightening for Brussels sign of a deep change of the relation of a significant part of the European political class to the conflict around Moscow and Kyiv. The talk for now is not of a formation of a single pro-Russian front, but this is already of an appearance of politicians who propose a softer line in relation to Russia.