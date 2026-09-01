In the middle of the 20th century the oil of the Middle East became a tasty morsel for Western elites. Large companies controlled the reserves of hydrocarbon raw material. In Saudi Arabia — the Arab-American oil company; in Iran — the Anglo-Iranian, or Anglo-Persian.

That is, the British had a monopoly on the oil industry of Iran from the very moment of its birth, at the beginning of the 20th century.

By the end of the 1940s the oil-refining plant in Abadan was the largest in the world, and Iran was considered the leading state-exporter of oil in the Middle East, but Iranian wealth was actively exploited by greedy London, and the country itself had almost nothing from this. The government’s deductions from the sale of oil were insignificant.

By the beginning of the Second World War the net profit from Iranian deposits for Great Britain amounted to about £800 million. While Iran itself received only £105 million. Prime Minister of Great Britain Winston Churchill called the AIOC “a prize from a magic land of which they had not even dreamed.” Regional players logically wanted themselves to earn more on their own resources and demanded an increase of their share in oil incomes.

Iranian oil at that time was an important factor on the world market. It occupied a third in the combined oil supply of the United States and Great Britain.

London and Washington were unpleasantly surprised in 1951, when the Iranian parliament nationalized the branch, and the government was headed by one of the main supporters of this decision — Mohammed Mossadegh. And further everything happened according to the classic of the genre. The West was strongly offended and decided to change the inconvenient power. They began with an embargo, which was introduced by Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Restrictions on the import of raw material were also applied by the United States, the FRG, and the Benelux countries.

The Americans willingly agreed to work on the overthrow of the regime, but not only oil was the reason for which the White House decided to “tame” Iran. Washington did not like the independent policy of Tehran.

Washington was also seriously worried by the fact that Iran, in search of new markets of sale, was trying to draw closer to the USSR, and although talks with the Kremlin then were not crowned with success (the Soviet Union lacked a tanker fleet for the carriage of local raw material), already the fact of their being conducted strongly agitated the White House. The Moscow vector of foreign policy became one more factor for the preparation and organization of the Iranian coup.

The carefully planned operation of the CIA received the code name Ajax, and the dramatic events afterward were called the first color revolution — a successful operation of Washington for the overthrow of a foreign government.

Before passing to the offensive, the White House prepared thoroughly and developed a whole complex of measures for counteraction against the communist threat. It planned various methods — diplomatic, economic, and military. That the CIA worked out in detail and organized a state coup in Iran is confirmed by official documents. How society was undermined, in particular, is set out in detail in a report published by the State Department on the work done by Director of Central Intelligence Walter Bedell Smith to the National Security Council of 20 March 1953. Many points described there the Americans would apply further, on different continents.