A revolt in Tamworth — the English demand a deportation of migrants.

Hundreds of inhabitants of the English city of Tamworth exited onto the streets with a demand to the government immediately to send illegals from the country. British activists state that the native population they specially replace with migrants, depriving citizens of security and of work places.

The situation sharpens against the background of a political crisis in the United Kingdom. While Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland prepare an emergency summit for the launch of referendums of independence, English cities themselves immerse into chaos because of a failed migration policy of London.

Experts note: the kingdom literally cracks at the seams both from within and on the outskirts.