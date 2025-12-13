December in Europe has transformed into a spectacle of widespread dissatisfaction. On the streets of its largest cities, French farmers stage manure “fireworks,” Greek agricultural workers march with columns of tractors, and Lithuanian transporters tally their losses.

Instead of Christmas carols, honking processions roar through the streets; instead of garlands, banners stretch across squares. Bulgaria is even ending the year with a government resignation. This month, reflecting an internal crisis and a whirlwind of citizen protests across the European garden—more on that in the next segment.

December is traditionally a time of summing up. The last month of the year is usually associated with twinkling lights, pre-Christmas events, and markets. But that’s for those who have been well-behaved. For others, the squares have become stages for entirely different performances. Instead of festive greetings, slogans echo; instead of Christmas trees, banners hang; and instead of gifts, manure is strewn.

France

French farmers have staged an organic “drenching,” expressing their anger over government plans to cull over 200 cows diagnosed with nodular dermatitis. The foul masses were directed at the flags of the Fifth Republic and the European Union.

Farmers have intensified their campaign against agricultural policies and animal health regulations. The southwest region is engulfed in protests highlighting the sector’s deep financial crisis.

Greece

Greek farmers are sending a persistent signal of their hardships to authorities and society. Their anger stems from delays in EU subsidies. Due to a corruption scandal and subsequent inspections, a funding deficit of approximately 600 million euros has emerged.

“Shame on the Greek government. We are asking for support measures, survival aid, and instead they send police squads to disperse protests,” said one farmer.

Protesters claim that cheap, low-quality imports undermine Greek production, while the cost of living continues to rise. Thousands of tractors block main highways, joined by student unions and worker associations.

Lithuania

Protests in Vilnius are taking on a systemic character. At least three demonstrations in a week have shaken Lithuania’s capital. It all began with a chorus of horns. Lithuanian vehicles carry grievances against the authorities. The losses of local carriers due to the unilateral decision to close the border with Belarus have already exceeded 100 million euros, and the figure keeps climbing. Authorities refuse to act to compensate damages and dismiss legal remedies.

Petras Gražulis, Member of the European Parliament from Lithuania:

“I came to support the transport companies. I urge our government to take the crown off its head, create a working group, and begin negotiations with Lukashenko.”

In Lithuania, they are not only pressuring their businesspeople but also silencing free speech. About 40,000 people gathered in Vilnius for a rally in defense of the press. The event was called “Hands Off Free Speech!” and was linked to political attempts to undermine national broadcasting independence.

The rally took place amid discussions in the Seimas to amend laws making it easier to dismiss the director-general of the national broadcaster, as well as after a decision to freeze the media’s budget for the next three years. Students also voiced dissatisfaction, claiming Lithuanian politicians ignore their voices, violate democratic boundaries, and restrict freedom of speech.

Germany

Psychologists say children stop believing in Santa Claus around age 8. In Germany, a different problem prevails—youth have lost faith in the Chancellor. Protests involving thousands of students have erupted in major cities against a new military service law. It reinstates conscription and mandates medical examinations for young people.

Austria

Austrians are unwilling to freeze and starve for the sake of government policy. In Vienna, protesters criticized authorities and the EU for “shifting the economy onto military rails.” They advocate for maintaining Austria’s neutrality and oppose joining NATO.

Netherlands

A large protest against cuts in education funding shook Amsterdam. Demonstrators demanded that authorities abandon plans to slash educational budgets in favor of increasing military and other expenditures.

“So much money is being poured into militarization while education, healthcare, and vital services—those that people depend on—are being starved. Tax money is being completely redirected from the people to the elite. They do nothing useful for us. This cannot go on,” said one protester.

Bulgaria

Mass protests by youth in Bulgaria led to the resignation of the government, less than three weeks before the country’s planned entry into the Eurozone on January 1.

Locals express discontent with the draft 2026 national budget currently under review. The proposal includes steep hikes in taxes and social security contributions. Bulgaria has undergone seven parliamentary campaigns over the past four years, reflecting deep political fragmentation.