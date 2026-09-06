‘A War of Two Invalids’: Argentina and UK Reopen the Falklands Fight Over Oil

Argentine President Javier Milei has delivered an emergency address to the nation centered on one of the country’s most enduring wounds: the disputed islands known to the British as the Falklands and to Argentines as the Malvinas. The trigger for his sharp remarks was a plan to begin oil production on the continental shelf near the archipelago.

The oil trigger — and a possible shift in Washington

The origins of the latest quarrel are straightforward. After the 1982 war, Britain held the islands. Margaret Thatcher dispatched a fleet and made a point of reminding the world that Britain still claimed to rule the waves.

In his 2026 remarks, Milei cited recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Washington might revisit its long-standing position on the islands’ status. In the Argentine leader’s telling, the United States now sees Argentina as a reliable partner that shares Western values — but “threats concerning the islands are not harmless.”

The immediate irritant in Buenos Aires is the Sea Lion project, developed by Israel’s Navitas Petroleum and Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration. According to Milei, production on the shelf is due to begin within months.

“That means that if we do not act decisively and quickly today, in a few months they will have the technical capacity to seize oil reserves lying in our waters — a situation we have not faced before,” he said. “If we allow it, we will give the British government an incentive to deepen the occupation of the islands and exploit our natural resources.”

50,000 barrels as the apple of discord

For all the heat in the rhetoric, the projected output is modest by global standards. Navitas Petroleum has estimated that the well would produce about 50,000 barrels a day. Argentina, hardly a petrostate, already produces more than 900,000 barrels daily; Venezuela produces some 1.2 million.

The real issue, Volkov and Sych argue, is not the barrel count. Washington, they suggest, has a use for a public row with London. Trump, they add, has not forgotten the jibes directed at him by King Charles III during an April visit to the United States.

In high politics, economics often yields to geopolitical bargaining. Milei has already secured backing from neighboring Chile. In exchange for Argentine recognition of Santiago’s sovereignty over the Strait of Magellan, Chile is reported to have affirmed Argentine title to the Malvinas. In short, the map is being redrawn in real time.

Why a full-scale war may never come

In the information space, the prospect of a shooting war is treated with considerable skepticism. Some outlets have called it “a war of two invalids,” a pointed reference to the weakness of both sides.

Argentina is in severe economic distress. Britain, once styled the mistress of the seas, is hardly in better shape. London even halted military exercises in Wales to save £30 million. To keep some warships running, the Royal Navy has been cannibalizing others for spare parts — making a repeat of Thatcher’s 1982 expedition all but impossible.

A $5 billion golden “deposit”

London, being London, still has a card to play. Several years ago Milei, for safekeeping, sent 62 tonnes of precious metal — valued at some $5 billion — to the British capital on British Airways charter flights. As the rhetoric hardens, that gold stockpile could become a subject of back-channel talks over moving it from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Some countries, by contrast, have begun shipping gold the other way — out of the United States and into Britain — on the grounds that it is more liquid there and can be bought or sold on the local market in a crisis.

Milei’s domestic front

The foreign-policy escalation comes as the Argentine president’s ratings fall at home. In August the country saw protests fueled by the closure of more than 30,000 companies in a single year.

Milei, known for his libertarian creed and shock-therapy economics, responded by blaming the unrest on the “green scarves” — a symbol of Argentina’s feminist movement — and shifting responsibility for both the economic failures and the demonstrations onto women.

After years of shock reforms and confrontation at home and abroad, Argentines may yet draw their own conclusions. For now, the country remains deeply fractured.