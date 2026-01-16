3.71 BYN
About 60,000 weapons seized from protesters in Iran
Iranian law enforcement forces have seized about 60,000 weapons from protesters in the southern province of Bushehr, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Iranian Mehr news agency.
"In Bushehr, 60,000 weapons were found in the possession of protesters; these weapons were planned to be transported to Tehran," the Iranian police general department said in a statement.
Earlier, according to Tasnim News Agency, Iranian law enforcement agencies detained about 3,000 people accused of ties to terrorist groups and participating in mass unrest.
The unrest in Iran began on December 29 following street protests sparked by the sharp decline in the rial exchange rate and subsequently spread to major cities. The internet was shut down across the country, and casualties were reported among protesters and law enforcement. Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for orchestrating the unrest. Tehran regained control of the situation on January 12.