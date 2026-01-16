About 60,000 weapons seized from protesters in Iran

Iranian law enforcement forces have seized about 60,000 weapons from protesters in the southern province of Bushehr, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Iranian Mehr news agency.

"In Bushehr, 60,000 weapons were found in the possession of protesters; these weapons were planned to be transported to Tehran," the Iranian police general department said in a statement.

Earlier, according to Tasnim News Agency, Iranian law enforcement agencies detained about 3,000 people accused of ties to terrorist groups and participating in mass unrest.