The two-day negotiating track in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine and the United States ended as follows: Russia preserved a hard and consistent position, the European Union was in effect removed from the process, and peace was barely discussed. The main concrete result was an agreement on a prisoner exchange (although the precise format of that exchange remains unclear). The United States and the UAE received restrained respect for organising the venue, while the European delegations were directly shown their place.

What all this means and whether one can hope for a quick end to the conflict was discussed in the studio of the podcast “What's the catch?” by media expert Alexander Khorovets, political observer Artem Stroganov and international commentator of the First Information Channel Yana Mendeleva.

Europeans were invited but not allowed into the hall

Yes, European negotiators arrived in Abu Dhabi and probably hoped for something. However, they did not take part in the process itself. The talks were of an approved trilateral character — Russia, Ukraine, the United States.

“We do not quite understand in what capacity they are here. The negotiations are of an approved trilateral nature. As for the position of the leadership of a number of European countries, in essence they are engaged in a collective deception of the Ukrainian people. They finance and supply arms to one of the warring sides and, in effect, contribute to the mass deaths of the civilian population. And therefore we do not really understand what there is to talk about with them. We have received not a single peace initiative, not a single concrete peace proposal from the European countries. So it is unclear what to discuss. But if they came here as tourists, let them chat in the lobby bars of the hotels and talk about their own affairs. When there are some concrete proposals from them, then we will consider those proposals,” said the head of the Russian delegation, assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Medinsky.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had also said the day before that Europe had nothing to do there: “Well, they flew to Abu Dhabi. Let them sit in the hotel.”

Moreover, for about a year and a half the thesis has been circulating that the European Union, which is in essence one of the main beneficiaries of the conflict and the principal patron of the Kyiv regime, is gradually being removed from the game.

But why do the current elites in Brussels and the major EU countries cling so tightly to the Ukrainian agenda? The answer is simple. Transnational structures (BlackRock, Vanguard and others), which are simultaneously holders of eurozone government bonds, have invested significant funds in Ukraine. If the conflict ends without their participation, Russia and the United States will divide whatever remains of Ukraine, and European investments will be called into question. That is why Europe is trying to “check in” to the peace track. So far, however, it is not working very well.

Medinsky’s hard line suggests that almost everything has already been decided, and Europe will only have to accept a decision taken without its participation. There are no other options.

What was actually discussed and what was achieved

According to the head of the Russian delegation, the central theme of the two days of talks was not so much Ukraine as security guarantees for Europe. The conflict in Ukraine has clearly shown that the entire post-Yalta and Potsdam security system in Europe works very poorly. “In essence the whole organism is sick. And in Ukraine the abscess simply burst — a plaster will not do,” Medinsky said.

The interim results and the emphases placed look as follows:

- An agreement on a prisoner exchange. The formula is not yet clear (various options are mentioned — “all for all,” 3,000 for 3,000 and others). But they promise that the process will be launched.

- The territorial question. Russia sees no possibility of exchanging the Ukrainian territories it controls. “Where the foot of a Russian soldier treads, that is ours,” Vladimir Putin said as early as 2025.

- Demilitarisation. Figures for the size of the Ukrainian army continue to circulate: from 200,000 in Istanbul to current discussions around 600,000. In general, Kyiv declares the need for an 800,000-strong army and its financing for years ahead, which, given the present demographic situation, looks on the one hand unrealistic and on the other very dangerous for Ukraine itself.

Artem Stroganov: First, Ukraine simply will not be able to sustain an army of 800,000 people, because that will hit the budget and the social structure of the entire state. Second, such a militarised crowd will no longer be stopped by any president. Even Zaluzhnyi will be powerless. And that will be unmanageable chaos.

As for Kyiv’s aspirations regarding NATO membership and demands for security guarantees at the level of Article 5 of the Alliance’s Charter (which states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all its participants), the experts’ views converge — NATO does not await Ukraine, nor do security guarantees at the level of Article 5, which Russia categorically rejects.

In the corridors, according to Western press insiders, it was said that the Americans, even before the talks began, proposed to Ukraine (and correspondingly to Russia) as one of the points of a peace settlement a revision of the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which could subsequently simplify the transfer of Donbas to Russia (one of the key Russian demands), while those cities that remain under Ukrainian control would be reassigned to other regions so that they would territorially stay in Ukraine.

There is also information that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, during meetings with Western colleagues, discussed “possible compromise solutions.” It is claimed that Sybiha, among other things, allowed the possibility of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia on the principles of “land for security,” hinting at a return of Ukraine to the old territorial division. Whether this story will continue we shall soon learn.

Why it is advantageous for Europe to drag out the conflict

At certain framework meetings (let us call them that), the Europeans naturally declared that peace in Ukraine is necessary and that it is necessary to negotiate. But no concrete proposals came from them. And there are several reasons for that.

Europe (together with the United Kingdom) has invested enormous resources in Ukraine — both military and financial. It is difficult to admit that the project has “burned out”: one would have to explain to one’s own citizens the fabulous expenditures against a background of protests.

Another weighty argument in favour of continuing the conflict is that Ukraine is a convenient testing ground for working out technologies and testing weapons. It is the bridgehead that Europe is using at 200 percent.

It is also convenient to fight Russia with Ukrainian hands — one can probe where the weak spots are, weaken it financially, and at the same time remain as if uninvolved oneself.

A separate story is rare-earth metals, long-term contracts (including British ones) and other Ukrainian assets, access to many of which will be closed or complicated for Europe after the conflict ends.

Artem Stroganov: They have poured an enormous amount of hay, oats and even extremely expensive compound feed into this “cow.” It already needs to be milked now, because everyone understands that if peace comes in Ukraine (I hope this will happen in the near future), Russia and the United States will carve up whatever remains of it. And the political and financial elites will be left out, even though they invested there.

What next?

Europe’s resources are not infinite. When they begin to run out or internal pressure becomes too strong, few options will remain. Or rather, one option will remain — to go and negotiate with Russia.

This process could, theoretically, be accelerated by a change of power in individual countries (for example, elections in France in the spring of 2027). But France is not a key sponsor of Kyiv, and in Germany, which ranks second after the United States in the volume of aid, elections are still a long way off.

Different signals are coming from the United States. Kushner has announced plans to fly to Moscow and talk to Putin directly. The Americans would in principle like to see the Europeans at the table, but for that Europe needs at least to propose a negotiator acceptable to Moscow. So far this is not happening.

Yana Mendeleva: Russia proposed putting forward former German Chancellor Schröder as Europe’s negotiator. The EU did not agree. Orbán could have been a possible figure, but Europe is not putting him forward either at the moment. It seems to me that until the Europeans are able to decide on a candidate, any question will come up against precisely this point.

Interim conclusions

Abu Dhabi confirmed what has long been in the air: Russia is negotiating from a position of strength and has no intention of retreating from its basic demands. Europe has been gently but unambiguously shown the door.

The prisoner exchange is a positive but local result. There is no talk yet of a full-fledged peace. Time, however, is not working in favour of Kyiv or of the European elites, who have invested quite seriously in the current scenario and do not agree with the role of outside observers.

Whether the sides have enough political will to move beyond point-by-point agreements will be shown in the coming weeks. We wait.