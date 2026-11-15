The topic of peace negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict remains one of the most discussed in the information space and expert circles, while provoking polarised attitudes.

Some analysts expect concrete agreements already by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027, in particular because of the entry into force of a new composition of the US Congress in January and US President Donald Trump’s desire to record a foreign-policy success; however, real preconditions for a quick breakthrough are not yet visible. What the Ukrainian and Russian sides were able to agree on in Abu Dhabi was discussed by political observers Alexei Volkov and Andrei Sych in the podcast “Volkov and Sych.”

It is too early to speak of actual progress in the negotiations: of what is known — a prisoner exchange according to the formula “1,000 for 1,000” and a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend a humanitarian track, analogous to Oleshky, to Kostantinovka. The Ukrainian side has not yet responded to this. In parallel, Volodymyr Zelensky continues his trips around Europe — to Dublin, Copenhagen. Denmark has already agreed to allocate Ukraine another aid package of more than 600 million euros, which testifies to a course of continuing hostilities.

A separate question is Europe’s role in the negotiating track. At the talks in Abu Dhabi on 10–11 November the Europeans were not invited to the negotiating table. “As for the participation of the Europeans, well, they flew to Abu Dhabi. Let them sit in the hotel there,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the absence of European representatives.

At the same time, the EU realises the need for restructuring. Statements are increasingly heard that French President Emmanuel Macron is ready to head a negotiating group from the European Union. The Baltics meanwhile retain the hawkish position of the EU, which is still thinking whether to negotiate with Russia or not. In any case, its weight is incomparable with the scale of the task if only because of its combined population, which amounts to only 5–6 million people. Naturally, there can be no talk of any military parity with Russia.

Information background and signals

The negotiating track is accompanied by powerful information noise. The thesis is actively being spread that at the latest talks the United States proposed to Ukraine that it withdraw from the territory of Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. For Russia the planned accession of Ukraine to the alliance was one of the root causes of the special military operation, so such a proposal looks more like a trap for Zelensky.

The American side may have deliberately transmitted this proposal to Zelensky, knowing in advance that he would not be able to agree to it, because agreement would mean the end of the war. Zelensky publicly spoke about this in the media, and now the American negotiators can come to Trump with a ready argument: “We even offered him NATO membership, and he does not want the end of the war.” And after that a completely different conversation about the future of Zelensky and Ukraine will begin.

In the same row are reports of an allegedly adopted decision at a closed meeting of the Russian Security Council on the elimination of Zelensky. Such plants should be regarded as an element of information pressure and a warning to the leadership of Ukraine, and not as confirmed plans.

Also indicative are publications such as the Reuters headline that Zelensky “may soon visit Ukraine on a state visit.” Against the background of his constant travels around Europe this is perceived as bitter irony.

The domino principle in financing

Statements about the reduction of aid to Ukraine are also being actively discussed. If reports about the position of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk look like an obvious plant (the Polish prime minister follows the Berlin-Brussels line), the statement by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev has been officially confirmed. Sofia will no longer transfer weapons and ammunition from the stocks of its army to Kyiv and purchase them, since 2022 it has already sent 13 aid packages, and the state budget deficit does not allow participation in new large financial packages. Against this background similar sentiments are being heard in Slovakia and Czechia — the domino principle has worked.

The key question is the security architecture

It is fundamentally important that the Kremlin is raising the question not so much about Ukraine as about the European security architecture — this was spoken about even before 2022. European politicians refuse even to raise the topic of a new architecture that takes Russia’s interests into account, asserting that they have not threatened and do not threaten anyone. At the same time they keep silent about the violated agreements on missile-defence systems and intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, offensive weapons, and the deployment of various missiles in Romania and Poland. Precisely in this lies the main problem of settlement: the outcome of the conflict also depends on how the new architecture of European security is created.

Europe’s position — belated realisation

The rhetoric of Donald Tusk is indicative. The American side has not always valued Europe’s presence at the negotiations, and in the minds of American partners business occupies no small place, not European security. At the same time, according to him, without Europe it is impossible to conclude an agreement, and Putin, in his opinion, does not want peace and is focused on “finishing with Ukraine” this autumn or winter.

However, European politicians who not long ago declared the impossibility of dialogue with Moscow are now insisting on obligatory participation in the negotiations. Although for the last five years they asserted that under no circumstances would they talk to Putin: “Mordor,” “the Kremlin” and all in that spirit.

They said that a conversation was possible only when they would be drinking, so to speak, “horilka” on Red Square together with Zelensky. And now, when they have realised that they are held in no regard and are simply not noticed, they have begun to declare that without them there can be no peace and they are obliged to be present at the negotiating table. It is interesting where the “coalition of the willing” has gone, which was going to introduce troops. And now, when the suzerain in the person of the United States has changed the direction of the wind, the EU has suddenly turned out to be ready to talk to the Russian Federation.

Moreover, their position looks contradictory from another side as well. The European Union is ready to take part in dialogue, but not to conduct negotiations, since they agree in their unreadiness to make mutual concessions, without which a compromise is impossible.

Who will represent Europe at the negotiations on the Ukrainian question?

While Russia and Ukraine are trying to establish dialogue, in Europe they are discussing the format of EU representation. It is assumed that this will be the so-called E5 coalition (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, Italy) plus representatives of the European Commission and the European Council. However, there is no single position inside the EU. Bulgaria and Slovakia are refusing further financing, protests are taking place in individual countries. The role of Emmanuel Macron is also unclear. He is an outgoing president immersing himself in an election campaign, and his participation does not guarantee continuity of France’s position.

Finally, indicative are the changes in the rhetoric of Ukrainian parliamentarians as well. People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, who previously took a hard position and called for bombing Moscow, the Kremlin and Putin, is now publicly calling on Volodymyr Zelensky to answer honestly whether he wants peace.

Oleksiy Goncharenko:

“It is not funny for us. How can one joke about the American president during the day, and in the evening wait for him to organise some meeting with Putin and help achieve peace? How does all this fit in one head? Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, tell us honestly, do you want peace or not? Maybe you do not want any peace? Then this must be said, because all Ukrainians want peace; we go to bed with this and get up with this. What are all these jokes for? One can leave ‘95 Kvartal,’ but ‘95 Kvartal,’ judging by everything, cannot leave you.”

An interesting remark by the people’s deputy, despite his odious past. By the way, similar speeches are periodically heard in the Verkhovna Rada building more and more often. One thing is clear — Europe has found itself before the necessity of restructuring, but it is doing so belatedly and in a fragmented way, while the United States is increasingly distancing itself from the European agenda.