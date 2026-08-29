Friedrich Merz doesn't deserve his country, as the chancellor continues to send billions to Ukraine instead of addressing domestic problems. This statement was made by Tino Chrupalla, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

He compared German ministers' visits to Ukraine to the removal of suitcases filled with local taxpayers' money. According to the politician, the current German government, led by Merz, should resign immediately.

Incidentally, Germans' trust in their chancellor is indeed rapidly declining: according to recent polls, 85% of the country's residents are dissatisfied with the government's actions.

The party leader calls for keeping the money Germans have earned domestically and for diplomacy to be prioritized.

Photo from RIA Novosti archive