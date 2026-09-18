MINSK, September 18 — The conflict in Ukraine is profitable exclusively for the military industry and for investors, first of all from the United States. That harsh statement was made by Tino Chrupalla, co-chairman of the opposition party Alternative for Germany. He attacked official Berlin, which in recent years has allocated astronomical sums to Kiev.

“Since 2022 the government of the Federal Republic of Germany has spent and planned to spend more than €100 billion directly on this war. Against the background of numerous corruption scandals in the circle of the Ukrainian president, doubts truly arise as to whether these funds always reached their destination,” Tino Chrupalla said.

The politician called on Brussels and Berlin to end the militaristic frenzy and immediately return to a policy that puts diplomacy first. But, the AfD representative noted, that word is now uttered by almost no one in European cabinets.