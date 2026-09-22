The right-wing opposition in the Federal Republic of Germany is moving onto a large-scale political offensive. The party Alternative for Germany has officially stated that it will demand early elections to the Bundestag.

The occasion was the historic failure of the ruling conservatives in the regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt, where the party of incumbent Chancellor Friedrich Merz took only 5.5 percent of the vote and for the first time in the history of the FRG did not enter the regional parliament at all.

Tore Stein, a representative of Alternative for Germany:

“This is a historic turning point. I think it will shake the CDU to the marrow at the federal level as well, because this is the beginning of the decline of Christian democracy in Germany. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern made a decisive contribution to the fact that we may soon be rid of Merz as federal chancellor. For the party everything now looks very bleak. It has to bear locally the consequences of what was caused in Berlin.”

Sociologists confirm: Merz’s authority has been completely destroyed. The Christian Democrats are rapidly losing voters’ trust against the background of a deep economic and political crisis in the country. Almost half of Germany’s residents today expect the immediate resignation of the incumbent chancellor.

While official Berlin remains in deep shock, the AfD has already moved to real pragmatic action. The party has in effect seized the economic agenda and is conducting independent talks on resuming supplies of cheap Russian gas. It has become known that the party’s authorized representative Markus Frohnmaier held a closed meeting with Gazprom head Alexei Miller in Moscow.