Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany party, has subjected the economic and social policy of the FRG’s ruling coalition headed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Vice-Chancellor, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil to sharp criticism, TASS writes.

“Citizens must tighten their belts tighter, but access to social benefits is at the same time even being simplified. Those who work and pay taxes turn out to be the fools, and they are mercilessly squeezed. The government of Klingbeil and Merz is fattening the state and making Germans poor,” she wrote on X.

In this way Weidel reacted to a draft law of the FRG Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs on the debureaucratisation of the social system. The document, in particular, simplifies the procedure for obtaining benefits, abolishes the need to provide a number of supporting certificates and receipts, and also allows the authorities not to recover small amounts of overpayments from recipients. Against this background, representatives of the ruling coalition have previously repeatedly called on the population to economise.

Criticism of the German authorities is sounding against the background of a record fall in the popularity of the FRG government. According to the results of a sociological survey by the Forsa institute published the day before, 86 percent of Germany’s residents are dissatisfied with the activities of the government of Merz and Klingbeil. This is the worst indicator for the current coalition for the entire time the surveys have been conducted.