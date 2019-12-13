Afghan refugees poisoned by mushrooms in Polish forest

For example, a shocking incident occurred in Poland: a five-year-old boy evacuated from Afghanistan died of poisoning with mushrooms. His family was housed in a refugee camp near Warsaw. They made soup from the toadstools. One child died before the help arrived, and his 6-year-old brother ended up in intensive care, the child underwent a liver transplant operation.

The Polish Prosecutor's Office is now interrogating employees of the refugee accommodation center. For creating an unintentional threat to the health and life of people, they can face criminal punishment, the maximum prison term is 3 years. By the way, the injured family from Afghanistan is not among illegal refugees: Poles evacuated them last month at the request of Great Britain. The father of the children worked for the British. However, it is easy to imagine the conditions in which these people were kept, if they were forced to eat forest products, having no idea of edible or inedible mushrooms.