Countries on the African continent are increasingly convincing in their demands to end colonial and neo-colonial practices and maximize the benefits of their richest resources. Earlier this year, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, an organization influenced by France. All Africans usually get from the West military presence and worsening humanitarian situation. The official withdrawal of another contingent of Americans from Niger began today.

Mamane Sani Kiaw, Chief of Staff of Niger's ground forces:

“Today, 269 military personnel out of 946 and several tons of equipment left Niger. This U.S. Air Force flight from Base 101 in Niamey marks the beginning of a series of several wide corps rotations to repatriate personnel and equipment as agreed.”