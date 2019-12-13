PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Africa comes out from under Western oppression

Countries on the African continent are increasingly convincing in their demands to end colonial and neo-colonial practices and maximize the benefits of their richest resources. Earlier this year, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced their immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS, an organization influenced by France. All Africans usually get from the West military presence and worsening humanitarian situation. The official withdrawal of another contingent of Americans from Niger began today.

Mamane Sani Kiaw, Chief of Staff of Niger's ground forces:

“Today, 269 military personnel out of 946 and several tons of equipment left Niger. This U.S. Air Force flight from Base 101 in Niamey marks the beginning of a series of several wide corps rotations to repatriate personnel and equipment as agreed.”

Niger broke the agreement that brought a U.S. UAV base to the northern African country back in March. The republic's authorities pointed out that the agreement “was imposed by Washington and was not in the interests of the people.” The 1,000-strong contingent of the United States must completely leave Niger by September 15.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All