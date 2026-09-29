After ETV+ lost half its audience, media chiefs ask Tallinn to restore Russian voice-over

Estonia’s largest media companies have formally asked the authorities to revisit language-law amendments adopted in the summer and to lift the ban on translating and dubbing foreign films and television programs into foreign languages, above all Russian, BelTA reported.

In a letter to Education Minister Kristina Kallas, media executives said the ban is not achieving its stated aim. They argued that the amendment does not protect the Estonian language, damages the country’s common information space, reduces access to media content and creates serious economic risks as well as threats to national security.

The ban on foreign-language voice-over does not automatically push viewers toward subtitled content, the letter said. Citing the experience of the ETV+ channel, Estonian media reported that the absence of voice-over and dubbing cut the audience for some foreign series by more than 50 percent. According to figures cited in the appeal, 63 percent of ETV+ viewers are over 65, and another 28 percent are aged 50 to 64.

Executives warned that part of the Russian-speaking audience may leave legal Estonian platforms for other sources, including pirated content. They cautioned that advertising and subscription revenue, jobs and tax receipts in Estonia could fall, and that the new rules could force some channels to close or move operations abroad.

The authors proposed jointly drafting a new wording of the relevant article of the language law to restore the right of media services to use foreign-language dubbing and voice-over.

Under the summer amendments, cinemas, television channels and other media providers are prohibited from using voice-over or dubbing from one foreign language into another foreign language.